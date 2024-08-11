Woman ‘raped’ during robbery in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A married woman was allegedly raped during a daylight robbery in Faisalabad, Punjab, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to details, in a suburban area of Faisalabad, a woman was allegedly raped during a robbery, when the woman along with her husband was on her way to purchase goods.

The police stated that two robbers on a motorcycle snatched 2,500 rupees and a mobile phone from the laborer, while one of the robbers took the woman to a field and allegedly raped her.

The police further mentioned that a case has been registered at Sandal Bar police station on the complaint of the husband, and the culprits will be arrested soon.

Read more: Four women allegedly raped by gang of dacoits in Faisalabad

In a terrible incident, four women including two sisters were allegedly raped by a gang of dacoits in Faisalabad.

The terrible incident took place in Dasuha town of Punjab’s Faisalabad district where six dacoits allegedly raped four women on December 28 at midnight.

According to the report, the gang of dacoits stormed dera of a landlord Babar Ali. After looting valuables, they tied up the servants in the house and raped four women.