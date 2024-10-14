World Bank concerned over Pakistan’s power sector circular debt

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) concerned over the rise in Pakistan’s power sector circular debt despite historic hike in electricity tariffs, ARY News reported.

The World Bank stated in its report that over the past six years, the debt has increased by 1241 billion rupees, with an increase of 1128 billion rupees between 2019 and 2021.

The World Bank has reported that the power sector’s circular debt has been growing at an alarming rate, with a notable increase of 113 billion rupees between 2022 and 2024.

As of 2024, the total volume of circular debt in Pakistan’s power sector has reached 2393 billion rupees.

The World Bank emphasized the need for reforms to address the circular debt problem.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also expressed ‘concerns’ over increasing circular debt in Pakistan’s power sector.

