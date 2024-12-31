ARY Digital wrapped: Stories that ruled 2024!

With its back-to-back hits and stories that ruled the screens and hearts, ARY Digital continued its legacy of being the one-stop entertainment channel this year.

As we approach 2025, with an interesting line-up of stories, let’s take a final look back at all the shows you loved in 2024.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Superstar Fahad Mustafa’s comeback serial, co-starring the powerhouse of talent Hania Aamir, along with an ensemble cast, was undoubtedly the biggest drama serial of Pakistan this year, which managed to smash all records of viewership, through the heartwarming tale of Sharjeena and Mustafa, written by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Badar Mehmood.

Noor Jahan

Essentially a ‘stereotypical’ family drama, yet not your average saas-bahu saga, this sophomore directorial of young drama director Musaddiq Malek, scripted by celebrated playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, explored the dynamic relationship of a single mother with her three sons, and connected with the audiences, particularly women, on a much deeper level. The women-centric storyline was further enhanced with the stellar performances of the ensemble cast, headlined by veteran Saba Hamid, as well as Kubra Khan, Hajra Yamin and Alina Abbas.

Jaan e Jahan

The comeback project of heartthrob star Hamza Ali Abbasi, which saw him pair up with Ayeza Khan, after 10 years, played around the themes of love, jealousy, spirituality, and rivalry. The script of Rida Bilal, directed by the maestro Qasim Ali Mureed, was an instant hit among the viewers for its depiction of love and left them pleased with its happy ending.

Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet

The debut directorial of young director Fajr Raza, with the script of Parisa Siddiqui, ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ captivated the audience with its well-knitted, lighthearted yet realistic and heartfelt love story of two individuals, Freeya (Iqra Aziz) and Farhad (Hamza Sohail), who come from opposite backgrounds but expectedly fell in love and fight for it.

Bismil

Directed by seasoned actor-director Aehsun Talish, for the script of Zanjabeel Shah, the refreshing yet captivating story of ‘Bismil’ follows Hareem Farooq’s relentlessly ambitious Masooma, who in her pursuit of success, is unstoppable and uses her skills and charm to get the successful yet married businessman T.T (Naumaan Ijaz) to fall for her.

Aye Ishq e Junoon

The maiden collaboration of A-list actors Sheheryar Munawar and Ushna Shah, along with the very talented Shuja Asad and industry veterans in the cast, Qasim Ali Mureed’s directorial ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’, has captured the audiences with its thrilling storyline, around the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of one impulsive decision.

