Restoring peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is my responsibility: CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday stated that restoring peace and security in the province is his responsibility and he will ensure its implementation, ARY News reported.

Speaking about the long-standing issue of peace in the Kurram region, Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised that the problem has persisted for over 50 years but assured that it is close to being resolved. “I will personally ensure its resolution,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur remarked, “Those who lack public support cannot approach the people. We have the public’s support, and we will continue to work for their welfare.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of economic performance, stating, “The performance of any government is visible in its economy.”

Ali Amin Gandapur proudly mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had increased its revenue by more than 24 percent. “If anyone claims to have improved their economy, they should show the results,” he said.

He pointed out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had acknowledged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for meeting its targets. “We have collected Rs103 billion above our targets,” Gandapur added by claiming that the federal government and Punjab were facing significant economic deficits, with Punjab in a 150 billion rupee shortfall.

Ali Amin Gandapur also urged the public to refrain from celebratory firing during the New Year festivities. “I cannot celebrate because my leader Imran Khan and workers are in jail,” Gandapur said, referring to the political situation in the country.

He concluded with a bold statement: “In 2025, either this government will remain in power or we will take charge.”

Read More: How many cases are registered against CM KP?

Earlier, the details of the cases registered against CM KP Gandapur in the federal capital Islamabad and the province of Punjab were obtained by ARY News.

According to official documents, 65 cases are registered against Ali Amin Gandapur, with 32 of these cases being in Islamabad and 33 in Punjab.

Additionally, four cases have been registered in Faisalabad, three in Attock, and one in Gujranwala. In Islamabad, cases have been registered at 15 police stations, while in Rawalpindi, 11 police stations have registered 16 cases against the Chief Minister.

The charges against Ali Amin Gandapur include terrorism, attempted murder, and activities against the state.