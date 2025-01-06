‘Don’t play this shot’: Yuvraj Singh’s father advises Virat Kohli

Yograj Singh, the father of the renowned Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, provided his insights into the challenges faced by senior Indian batsmen Virat Kohli.

In the aftermath of India’s 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Yuvraj’s father specifically highlighted the dismissals of Virat Kohli, advocating for improved guidance concerning shot selection.

Yograj Singh is itself a former cricketer, underscored that while the players may not require traditional coaching, they do need effective man-management to boost their performance levels.

“The significance of a coach’s role is a pertinent issue when representing India. Exceptional players may not need conventional coaching methods. What they truly require is someone skilled in man management. At times, a player’s mindset can become obstructed; they may struggle to score runs or frequently get dismissed. Regardless of a player’s greatness, they cannot surpass the game itself,” Yograj remarked.

“Such players need guidance, someone to suggest, ‘Let’s head to the nets and work on this.’ For example, Virat Kohli has been dismissed multiple times while attempting his preferred shot—the right-hand push. This shot is effective on Indian pitches, as well as in England and other locations. However, on certain pitches where the ball bounces more, it would have been beneficial for someone to advise him, ‘Virat, avoid this shot.’ Instead, he should focus on playing straight or leaving the ball.”

“This illustrates the difference between coaching and management. Coaching involves identifying and addressing a player’s technical flaws. It is essential for someone to recognize and communicate these technical issues to the players. But who will provide that feedback to Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Even they seek someone to point out what is amiss,” he concluded.