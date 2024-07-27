‘Section 144 at home?’: Zartaj Gul’s video goes viral

DG KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MNA Zartaj Gul lambasted the Punjab Police for allegedly surrounding her residence in Dera Ghazi Khan amid imposition of Section 144 in the province, ARY News reported.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Zartaj Gul can be seen lambasting the police personnel who ‘surrounded’ her residence.

“Why did you people with come and gather at my house with sticks in hands,” visibly furious Zartaj Gul said and asked if Section 144 is also applicable inside the house.

The heated conversation reportedly took place outside Zartaj Gul’s farmhouse in Dera Ghazi Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government imposed Section 144 and police arrested several PTI workers during raids ahead of the party’s protest call on Friday.

Later, the PTI announced to postpone the protest.

Section-144 in Punjab

The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province and Islamabad, banning public gatherings and rallies for three days.

According to the notification, issued on Wednesday, section 144 will be in effect from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent any potential terrorist threats.

The notification stated that the administration will ensure the implementation of the order across Punjab and Islamabad.

The imposition of Section 144 prohibits gatherings of five or more people, and any violation of the order can lead to legal action.