web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

11 die, several injured in rain-related incidents

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In various rooftop, wall collapse and electrocution incidents during heavy rainfall 11 people were killed and several other injured across the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A house’s rooftop caved in in Attock’s Pindi Ghaeb area leaving four people dead.

Moreover, a four-year little girl died and three other injured in another rooftop collapse incident in Sadiqabad district during rainfall.

Meanwhile, a man electrocuted to death in Tabba Sultanpur area.

The rooftop of a house collaped in Jacobabad’s Garhi Khairo town leaving a mother and son dead. The rain-related incidents claimed three lives in Sindh’s Jacobabad district during last 24 hours.

In a rooftop collapse incident in Badani area of Kashmore district a woman died and four others were injured during rainfall. A girl died when a mud hut collapsed in Shahdadkot district’s Warah town.

Moreover, a wall of a house collapsed in Baluchistan’s Dera Bugti district injuring a two-year child.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.