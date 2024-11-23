VIDEO: 12-year-old boy sells burger to support his family

SUKKUR: There are many motivational tales on the internet that have a profound effect and a story of Sukkur’s 12-year-old boy, who sells burgers to support his family in coping with dire economic circumstances, is one of them.

The boy named Mujahid sells burgers on Workshop Road in Sukkur in the evening and attends school in the morning.

Mujahid exemplifies dedication to supporting his family at such a young age while pursuing his education.

Talking to ARY News , Mujahid stated that due to rampant inflation, he is compelled to contribute to his family’s well-being, believing it is more productive to work as a burger seller than to remain idle in despair.

He stated that inflation is rising steadily, making it increasingly difficult to maintain a basic standard of living in the current times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

The father of Mujahid expressed that his son possesses a strong desire to learn and demonstrates remarkable diligence, as he is helping the family navigate through challenging times.

He further stated that I set up this burger stall for him to facilitate the completion of his studies.

He further emphasized that in this period of rising prices, he finds it essential to provide support to his family.