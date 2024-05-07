16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship from May 8

KARACHI: The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship 2024 is scheduled from May 8 to 12 at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

A media briefing of the event was attended by squash legend Jahangir Khan and Commodore Tauqeer Ahmed Khawaja, the Patron PN Squash.

A total 23 matches will be played in the championship. An amount of US $20,000 has been earmarked as prize money and has been titled as PSA Challenger Series for Men.

Nineteen international and five Pakistani players with international ranking are participating in the championship. Players having international rankings from eight different countries including Egypt, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Japan, Germany, England, and Netherlands are taking part in the tournament.

The tournament is registered with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), London UK.

Besides, the matches will also be played in four other categories including PSA Women Satellite Series, U-15 Boys, U-13 Boys and U-15 Girls and 15 matches will be played in each category.