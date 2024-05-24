18 police officers, constables suspended for ‘patronising’ criminals

KARACHI: The Sindh police department has taken strict action against cops allegedly involved in patronising criminal elements, suspending 18 officers and personnel of different districts, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the suspended officers included five inspectors, four sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors as well as constables.

The suspended cops were serving in various districts of Sindh including Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qambar, and Sanghar.

The suspended inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and constables have been directed to report South Zone Garden Headquarters.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has also been launched against them. ASP Sukkur City Muhammad Usman will conduct inquiry against the suspended cops

Earlier in March, a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Ahmed Karim Jilani was arrested ‘red-handed’ while smuggling Gutka and other drugs

Then Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar also took notice of the matter and suspended the DSP, directing im to report to the Central Police Office.

DSP Ahmed Karim Jilani was arrested and nabbed by customs officials near Jamshoro while transporting Gutka and other drugs.

The IGP also ordered an inquiry against the suspended DSP and appointed DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho as the inquiry officer.