27 terrorists gunned down in Balochistan’s Kacchi IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed twenty-seven terrorists during an intelligence based operation in In Balochistan’s Kacchi District, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

The ISPR said during the conduct of operation, own troops stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty seven terrorists were gunned down.

Multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation.

The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday appreciated officers and personnel of security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in district Kacchi, Balochistan.

He praised the professional capabilities of officers and personnel of security forces for killing 27 terrorists during operations.

PM Shehbaz said the war against terrorism would continue till complete elimination of this menace from the country.

The whole nation stood with its brave armed forces in the war against terrorism, he said adding, “I and the whole nation pay tribute to the security forces for their fight against terrorism without caring for their lives.”