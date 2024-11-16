Atta Tarar demands apology from PTI founder for ‘orchestrating’ May 9 chaos

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Atta Tarar demanded an apology from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other party leaders for ‘orchestrating’ the May 9 attacks, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser, Atta Tarar strongly condemned the May 9 attacks, describing them as part of a well-coordinated conspiracy orchestrated by the PTI. He emphasised that undeniable evidence links PTI to the violence that unfolded on 9 May.

Atta Tarar said that the May 9 attacks were not a result of ‘spontaneous’ actions but were ‘deliberately planned by PTI leadership’.

“PTI’s top officials had issued clear instructions to their members to carry out these acts of violence, which targeted sensitive government installations and desecrated memorials dedicated to Pakistan’s martyrs,” he added

Atta Tarar said that videos of PTI leaders involved in the attacks were available, further verifying the PTI’s role in the chaos.

The information minister accused PTI of trying to manipulate the political narrative by creating unrest, highlighting that these violent actions were driven by the party’s need to fulfil its own political agenda.

Atta Tarar also pointed to the involvement of PTI leaders such as Shehryar Afridi and Usman Dar, questioning whether they and their party members were not part of the destruction?. He stressed that CCTV footage clearly shows PTI members engaged in acts of vandalism, making their involvement indisputable.

He lambasted PTI by accusing them of damaging Pakistan’s international reputation. He claimed that PTI had written letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with the intention of harming Pakistan’s national interests.

According to him, the damage caused by PTI’s actions was more significant than anything any foreign adversary had attempted in the last 77 years.

“In addition to the violence, we also condemn the looting that occurred on May 9, as it is reflection of Imran Khan’s chaotic and destructive political strategy. This looting was part of a broader agenda to disrupt the country.”

Atta Tarar also called for swift judicial action in all cases related to the May 9 events. He emphasised that the individuals responsible for the violence should be held accountable and asked them to seek forgiveness from the nation for their actions.

He also urged PTI’s leadership, including party founder Imran Khan, to apologise to the people of Pakistan for their ‘involvement’ in the destruction.

Earlier on 8 Nov, a Lahore based anti terrorism court (ATC) granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in four May 9 cases.

The ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the bail pleas and approved the pleas filed by the former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Prosecutor general Punjab Farhad Ali presented his arguments before the court and opposed the bail pleas, saying that Imran Khan had informed his workers to attack important state buildings if he is arrested.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.