90’s pop sensation Taz from Stereo Nation passes away at 54

Popular pop singer Tarsem Singh Saini aka Taz from the Stereo Nation passed away at the age of 54.

The pop singer breathed his last on April 29 after suffering from a Hernia for an extended period of time. Taz was scheduled to have surgery two years ago but had to postpone it due to the ongoing pandemic.

He was in a coma for a few days after his Hernia worsened in March. The news of his deteriorating health emerged in early March. However, he recovered from the coma and his family also released a statement thanking his fans for their wishes.

Taz shot to fame in 1989 with his album ‘Hit The Deck’. Some of his most notable tracks include “Pyar Ho Gaya”, “Nachenge Saari Raat”, and “Gallan Gorian”.

His fans have been saddened at the news of his demise and have extended condolences over social media.

Popular singer Mika Singh tweeted a picture of Taz and wrote, “The great Singer

@tazstereonation has sadly left us with his beautiful memories. He was hospitalised recently and unfortunately in a coma. I’ve grown up listening to his music Lal lal bulliyan, nachange sari raat as well as other massive hits. May God bless his soul RIP.

Other popular figures have also expressed their disbelief over the pop singer’s demise.

Taz of Stereo Nation passes away.

RIP Tarsem Singh Saini ! — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) April 29, 2022

Absolutely devastated!!

A unique voice a unique style suddenly gone. 💔 #Taz 90’s pop sensation Taz from Stereo Nation passes away https://t.co/R1A25llMKp — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 30, 2022

