‘Salman Khan will never get married’

Mithun Chakraborty who co-starred in Kick movie with Salman Khan has predicted that the latter will never get married.

Speaking at an Indian TV reality show, Mithun Chakraborty recalled being pranked by Salman Khan during the shooting of Lucky: No Time for Love (2005) in Russia’s Saint Petersburg, an Indian media outlet reported.

“We were shooting in St. Petersburg, at around 2 am, I was sleeping, I had locked my room from inside, how he opened the door and got in, I still don’t know,” he said.

According to Mithun Chakraborty, Salman Khan was standing in front of him when he opened his eyes.

When asked who was the charmer among Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty replied that all four were similar, however, he said that Khan will never get married.

“Salman, he will never get married but fools them all. The girl feels that such a handsome superstar, he would marry her,” said Chakraborty. “But I can guarantee you he won’t get married. Who would not fall in love with such a handsome man, tell me?”

Khan’s last outing was in Tiger 3 alongside with Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in Sikandar set to release on Eid, next year.

Salman Khan made headlines after two suspects opened fire outside his Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra on April 14.

Soon after the shooting, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the act while Mumbai Police also confirmed that the gang was behind the attack.

Following the firing incident, reports said that Salman Khan and his family would vacate the Bandra residence for their safety.

However, his brother Arbaaz Khan said that the best thing to do in this regard was to take necessary precautions and continue their lives.

According to him, his brother was attached to the residence as he and their father Salim Khan have lived there for years.