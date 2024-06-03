Stay order issued on wheat procurement in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has issued a stay order on the procurement of wheat in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, a two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Hashim Kakar, granted the stay order in response to a petition filed by Muhammad Sadique.

The court ordered the provincial finance department not to release funds for wheat procurement.

Earlier, the Food Department decided to withdraw from its practice of wheat procurement in Punjab.

READ: Wheat scandal: PM Shehbaz Sharif suspends four officers

Sources said that a new policy was devised over the matter and it will become a law and with that the food department’s role in wheat procurement will come to an end.

Sources said that in new policy the private sector will purchase wheat crops from farmers directly. “The government will fix the wheat price in view of the international prices of the commodity,” sources said.

What is wheat scandal?

Pakistan’s wheat sector has been embroiled in a fresh controversy, with the recent import of 3.4 million metric tons of wheat by the caretaker government sparking widespread outrage and allegations of corruption. Despite a surplus of wheat in the country, the import deal has led to a staggering loss of over Rs300 billion to the national exchequer, raising questions about the government’s decision-making process and accountability.

To Read All the Latest Stories on Wheat Import Scandal; Click here

The crisis has dealt a severe blow to Pakistan’s farming community, with wheat farmers facing significant losses due to the government’s decision to import wheat at a higher price than the prevailing market rate. The move has led to a glut of wheat in the market, causing prices to plummet and leaving farmers struggling to sell their produce at a fair price.

The opposition and farming communities have slammed the government’s decision, terming it a “wheat scam” and demanding an immediate inquiry into the matter. The government’s insistence on importing wheat despite a domestic surplus has raised suspicions of corruption and cronyism, with many questioning whose interests the government is serving.

Read More: Wheat imported in caretaker setup despite sufficient stocks: minister

An inquiry committee has been established to investigate the scandal and fix responsibility, but the government’s credibility is at stake. The public demands transparency and accountability, and the government must act swiftly to address the concerns of the farming community and the nation at large.

The Pakistan wheat import scandal is a stark reminder of the need for good governance, transparency, and accountability in decision-making processes. The government must take concrete steps to address the crisis and ensure that such fiascos are not repeated in the future.