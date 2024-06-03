web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

PTI announces to hold public rally in Swat

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  (PTI) leadership has decided to relocate its upcoming June 8 rally to Swat after the federal capital’s administration refused to permit the party to stage its rally in Islamabad.

The top leadership of the party rejected the Islamabad administration’s offer that it should hold a public meeting on June 8 at Rawat.

According to a party spokesperson, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and other prominent leaders.

The Islamabad district administration last Friday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in the federal capital.

Islamabad admin representative informed the court during the hearing on contempt of court plea filed by the PTI in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Islamabad district administration had refused the PTI permission to hold a rally despite the IHC order.

The IHC was informed that the Deputy Commissioner’s Office has granted the PTI permission to hold a rally on the Rawat-GT Road.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.