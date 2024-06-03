PTI announces to hold public rally in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has decided to relocate its upcoming June 8 rally to Swat after the federal capital’s administration refused to permit the party to stage its rally in Islamabad.

The top leadership of the party rejected the Islamabad administration’s offer that it should hold a public meeting on June 8 at Rawat.

According to a party spokesperson, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and other prominent leaders.

The Islamabad district administration last Friday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in the federal capital.

Islamabad admin representative informed the court during the hearing on contempt of court plea filed by the PTI in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Islamabad district administration had refused the PTI permission to hold a rally despite the IHC order.

The IHC was informed that the Deputy Commissioner’s Office has granted the PTI permission to hold a rally on the Rawat-GT Road.