Aamir Khan’s co-star claims Laapataa Ladies copied his film’s scenes

Laapataa Ladies, directed by actor Aamir Khan’s former wife Kiran Rao, has been winning hearts for its touching story since its release on Netflix.

However, Ananth Mahadevan who co-starred in several films with Aamir Khan has claimed that Laapataa Ladies had the same plotline as his first film Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol in 1999, an Indian media outlet reported.

Mahadevan has worked with the 3 Idiots-actor in films such as Mann, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Ishq.

While expressing surprise over the striking similarities between the scenes, he said that Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol had the same plotline as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies.

“I have seen Laapataa Ladies, and the beginning as well as many incidents are the same. In our film, a boy from the city goes to his village to get married. The mix-up happens at the railway station when he asks his new bride, who is in a ghunghat, to wait on a bench [while he goes looking for some information]. When he returns, he joins the wrong bride,” he said.

Mentioning the scene where the cop looks at the woman’s photograph and cannot identify her as her face is covered by a veil, Mahadevan said that Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol too had a similar scene.

However, he said that there was no proof if the writer of Laapataa Ladies saw Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol or not.

“When I searched for my movie on YouTube, it had disappeared and that’s when I realized that it was pulled down,” he added.

While Mahadevan decided against discussing the similarities in the film with Aamir Khan or Kiran Rao, he said that a lot of scenes were similar in both movies.

“The mix-up in the train and railway station, and the ghunghatwala photo are straight from my film. I’ll treat it as flattery more than anything else,” he said.