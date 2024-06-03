PPP’s Gilani opens up on joining federal cabinet

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Monday that it was up to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to decide whether to join the Federal Cabinet.

The party already had constitutional posts in the federation and provinces, he said while responding to media persons’ queries after a ceremony.

The Senate chairman said that the PPP was known for taking mature decisions. It was the PPP which had restored the 1973 Constitution, besides abolishing the 58-2B clause, he added.

Replying to a question, Yousuf Raza Gilani said that the future of political parties was linked to the people’s liking and disliking.

To another question, he said that all the institutions should work within their constitutional limits.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N was pressing the PPP to join the coalition government in Centre and Punjab.

A day earlier, it was reported that PML-N and PPP were at odds over the power-sharing formula in Punjab.

According to sources, despite four meetings of the provincial coordination committees of both parties, no progress has been made.

The PPP alleges that PML-N is not showing seriousness regarding the power-sharing formula in Punjab, sources added.

Sources said that PPP is also concerned that its members in the Punjab Assembly are being ignored in the budget and have not received funds so far.