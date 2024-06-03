PPP chairman calls meeting of provincial parliamentary party

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman has called a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party for Wednesday at the Chief Minister’s House, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, called a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party to address internal party affairs and strategize for the Sindh Assembly.

Bilawal Bhutto will address party members, discussing critical internal matters and guiding the party’s legislative agenda.

The gathering underscores the PPP’s efforts to strengthen its provincial presence and ensure cohesive party operations.

Earlier in the day, the PPP leadership expressed serious reservations about the government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab.

Ali Haider Gilani, a leader of the PPP, emphasized that the people of South Punjab should not be treated as subjects. He criticized the current government for dismantling the South Punjab Secretariat, which had been established by the previous administration.

He noted that all the secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat have been removed by the present government.

PPP leader Ali Haider Gilani asserted that Punjab should not be “run like a viceroy,” and declared that this approach is unacceptable.

He criticized the leadership in Lahore, accusing them of being unwilling to acknowledge the people of South Punjab.