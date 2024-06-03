Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were blessed with a baby girl, the actor’s father David Dhawan confirmed.

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where David Dhawan also paid her a visit, an Indian media outlet reported.

While the actor was reportedly accompanying his wife, his father David Dhawan during his visit confirmed that the couple had been blessed with a baby girl.

The couple confirmed their pregnancy in February this year when Varun Dhawan announced in an Instagram post that his wife Natasha Dalal was expecting their first child.

Sharing a picture with Natasha, he wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2021 in the presence of a few family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalal is a fashion designer by profession and has a Mumbai-based label of her own.

Dhawan’s recent outing was in Atlee Kumar’s Baby John.

Baby John is an official remake of Atlee’s Tamil-language hit ‘Theri’ (2016), starring Thalapathy Vijay with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, Baby John stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Dhawan, while Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav play pivotal roles in the action flick.