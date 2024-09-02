Accused wanted for 16 years in murder case arrested at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) NCB Interpol and Immigration on Monday arrested a murder case accused of attempting to flee to Greece from Lahore Airport, ARY News reported.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested individual identified as Fahad Mahmood was fleeing to Greece from Lahore Airport.

The spokesperson stated that the FIA NCB Interpol had issued a red notice for the arrest of the accused, however, the FIA Immigration Lahore has handed over the accused to the Punjab Police.

The accused was wanted by the Gujranwala police for 16 years in a murder case and a case was registered against the accused in 2008 at Police Station Cantt, Gujranwala.

A day earlier, FIA-Interpol arrested a proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia.

As per details, the FIA spokesperson stated that the accused identified as Jaro was wanted to Punjab police in a murder case that occurred in 2022.

The spokesperson said that NCB Interpol had issued a red notice for his arrest and was handed over to Punjab police by FIA Islamabad Immigration.