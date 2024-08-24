AirSial to add two new aircraft to its fleet

AirSial will add two aircraft to its fleet early next year to commence its international operations from Pakistan to different countries.

According to the details, the two A320 aircraft are being acquired by the airline with a seating capacity of 180 passengers. The fleet size of the private airline will be expanded to 7 after the arrival of the two aircraft.

“The ceremony took place at Al Nafoorah – Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai and it was graced by Executive Vice President Airline Leasing & Sales BOC Aviation Alban Cruiziat, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, Vice Chairman AirSial Muhammad Umer Mir and COO AirSial Tariq Amim,” the statement added.

It is to be noted here that the airline launched by Sialkot’s business community on December 9, 2020, was given permission to operate international flights on seven routes including, China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, United Kingdom and Kuwait.

AirSial kicked off its international flight operations on December 31, 2021.

The first chartered flight of AirSial with 162 passengers on board took off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International airport for Dubai.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the airport before the departure of the flight.

The airline launched its domestic flight services using Airbus A320-200 aircraft on December 25, 2020, for the route connecting Karachi and Islamabad.

The airline’s operation was initiated with a fleet of three Airbus A320-200 planes.