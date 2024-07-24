Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt set to face off in ‘Son of Sardaar’ sequel

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt are set to lock horns in a sequel to hit action comedy “Son of Sardaar”.

According to Indian media outlets, Ajay Devgn will return as Jassi while Sanjay Dutt will portray Balwinder Singh Sandhu along with the addition of Mrunal Thakur as female lead in a fresh story.

Quoting a source, Pinkvilla reported that Sanjay Dutt has joined Ajay Devgn for the sequel to ‘Son of Sardaar’, the release date for which is yet to be announced.

“While the two were at loggerheads with hilarious results in Son of Sardaar, this time, their rivalry will be intense, with Sanjay’s role leaning towards the antagonist,” according to the source.

Devgn, Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur began a 50-day schedule in Scotland weeks earlier for shooting action and drama in the towns of Glencoe and Glenfinnan, as well as scenic locations such as the Culross Palace, Doune Castle, Preston Mill, and Falkland Palace.

Devgn has recently wrapped the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again” alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Reports said that he would begin shooting for “Son of Sardaar 2” soon after wrapping the filming.

The sequel, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, marks nearly 12 years since the original film.

Mrunal Thakur has recently wrapped up the first schedule of David Dhawan’s comedy opposite Varun Dhawan.