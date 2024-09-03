Akhtar Mengal tenders resignation from National Assembly

Balochistan’s senior politician, Akhtar Mengal has announced his resignation from the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Akhtar Mengal made this announcement during a press briefing at the Parliament alongside Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

He cited frustration over the lack of interest in Balochistan’s issues as the reason for his resignation.

“I had decided today to speak in the Assembly about Balochistan’s problems, but there is no interest in Balochistan’s matters,” Mengal stated.

He maintained that a meeting should have been called to discuss the matter.

Mengal also criticized the lack of open dialogue in Balochistan.

Born on 6 October 1962, Akhtar Mengal is a Pakistani politician from Balochistan who is the chairman of Balochistan National Party (Mengal).

He is also serving as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since February 2024. He previously served as the chief minister of Balochistan between 1997 and 1998 and later as a member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly.

Akhtar Mengal also served as a member of National Assembly of Pakistan from August 2018 till August 2023.