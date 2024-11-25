Alec Baldwin refuses to watch ‘Rust’ after on-set shooting

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has refused to watch his film ‘Rust’ after the on-set shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Last week, the film premiered at Poland’s Camerimage International Film Festival and included a tribute to the 42-year-old cinematographer. However, Alec Baldwin was not invited and did not attend the premiere.

In a recent interview, the Hollywood actor said that he has not seen the final cut of ‘Rust’ and plans not to at this moment.

When asked if he plans to watch the film, Baldwin said, “Right now, no. Only because this is obviously the most difficult thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life. Beyond the victims themselves, the thing that most pains me is what it did to my wife. My wife has been very, very traumatised from this.”

“There has been a lot of pain. When you are married to somebody and everything was going fairly well and we had seven kids … and the floor falls out. It’s very frightening and very disturbing. And we are trying to get the wind in our sails, to get away from this stuff. Because the film doesn’t stand by itself. It’s always going to be overshadowed by this,” he added.

According to Alec Baldwin, he along with his family are trying to put the tragedy behind them and move on with their lives.

Meanwhile, he expressed hope that ‘Rust’ gets released and performs at the box office.

“You never want these people who believed in your project to be left high and dry. And I hope the movie is sold, and that he [Matt Hutchins, Halyna’s husband] gets his money. We all made a deal with him and we all want to follow through. But this idea that people — who shall remain nameless — say, ‘You are profiting from this!’ That is absolutely wrong,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin revealed that he waived his fee for acting in ‘Rust’ so Halyna Hutchins’s husband can get all the receipts of the film

“I gave them back the fee in the budget. I waived all my backend. I gave everything to her husband. He owns the film. Her husband, I believe, is the sole owner of the film, though I could be wrong. Everything was done with that in mind,” he added.