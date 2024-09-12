Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks against media were ‘inappropriate’: PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Thursday reacted to the remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur against the media.

In his media talk with the journalists inside Adiala Jail, PTI founder Imran Khan termed the remarks of Ali Amin Gandapur against media ‘inappropriate’ and should not have been made.

He emphasized that there are both good and bad people in every profession, including journalism.

The founder mentioned that Gandapur, in his enthusiasm, may have spoken excessively against the media. He also praised journalists for continuing to fulfill their duties despite the challenges and pressure they face, referring to their work as a form of “jihad” for truth.

It is to be noted that the KP CM in September 8 public rally, criticized media, which was condemned by the journalists bodies.

In a separate development today, an Accountability Court rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s plea seeking acquittal in a £190 million settlement reference.

As per details, the accountability court’s judge, Nasir Javed Rana, heard the arguments in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail from both sides before dismissing the plea.

Imran Khan’s counsel argued that Al-Qadir University is a trust and that his client did not get any personal benefits from it and was not involved in the financial dealings of the university.