Ali Muhammad’s alleged audio leak provides insights into Nov 24 protest

An alleged audio leak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has surfaced, raising questions about the November 24 protest, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Ali Muhammad Khan in the alleged audio leak expressed his concerns over recent decisions taken within the party, raising questions about internal leadership dynamics.

The audio, reportedly recorded during the PTI political committee meeting, highlights Ali Muhammad Khan’s frustration with certain actions, particularly the call for November 24 protest issued by Aleema Khan instead of Barrister Gohar.

Ali Muhammad Khan in the purported audio leak stated that it should have been Gohar who led the call for the November 24 PTI protest, not Aleema Khan, questioning the legitimacy of the move.

According to the leaked conversation, the PTI central leader seemed upset with the decision to initiate protests without prior consultation with party leadership.

Ali Muhammad Khan further questioned the decision to move towards D-Chowk, stating that the founder had never instructed them to go there. He mentioned that Imran Khan had only asked for PTI members to reach Islamabad, with the specific location to be determined upon arrival.

Khan’s comments indicate that there were inconsistency between the leadership’s instructions and the actions taken on the ground.

In the purported audio, Khan also expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of protest strategies, mentioning that the founder had explicitly opposed separate protests in Sindh and Punjab.

He revealed that Imran Khan had also directed the leadership to sit at Singjani and engage in negotiations, but the decision was ignored, with the party continuing its march towards D-Chowk.

Khan criticised the participation of PTI founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi, in the protest, claiming that the party founder was unaware of her involvement. He also suggested that any decisions regarding protests should have been communicated by the party leadership, specifically the chairman and secretary-general.

Furthermore, the audio suggests that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, had agreed to the plan for Singjani, but the decision was overruled as the protest continued towards Islamabad.

The audio also reveals Ali Muhammad Khan discussing the founding party leader’s stance on dynastic politics, claiming that Imran Khan had previously emphasised that there should be no place for nepotism within PTI.

In the alleged audio leak, Khan can be heard reiterating the importance of following the party leader’s instructions, emphasising that members should have stayed at Singjani rather than moving forward.

The purported leaked conversation reveals deep concerns over the direction of the protests and the lack of coordination within PTI, raising questions about the influence of external factors and the need for a unified leadership approach.

Earlier today, The PTI political committee issued an official statement after a crucial meeting, calling for full access to party founder Imran Khan due to concerns over his health and safety.

The committee highlighted that Imran Khan’s well-being is a matter of grave concern, with growing public apprehensions. It called for immediate restoration of access for his family, legal team, and party officials to ensure transparency and accountability.

The statement urged the federal and Punjab governments, as well as jail authorities, to provide clear and regular updates on Imran Khan’s health.

The committee also appealed to the judiciary to safeguard Imran Khan’s fundamental rights and ensure robust security measures.

The committee issued a stern warning, holding the Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister, and state institutions fully accountable for any lapse compromising the safety of the PTI founder Imran Khan.