Alipur massacre: Man gets multiple death sentences for brutal family murder

ALIPUR: A man has been sentenced to death eight times for the brutal murder of his wife and seven children in Alipur Tehsil of Muzaffargarh District, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the horrific incident occurred in April 2024, on the second day of Eid, when the accused, identified as Sajjad Khokhar, killed his wife and seven children over domestic disputes.

The victims included his 40-year-old wife, Kausar, and their seven children: 8-year-old Ansa, 7-year-old Kanza, 5-year-old Ramsha, 4-year-old Shehnaz, 3-year-old Anas, 2-year-old Subhan, and 4-month-old Manza.

On Saturday, the Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced Sajjad Khokhar to death eight times after the murder charge was proven against him. The court also imposed a hefty fine on the accused.

According to the police investigation, Khokhar, who is paralyzed in one leg, used a hammer to kill his family members.

According to the warrant of sentence issued for the execution of the death penalty or fine, the accused, Sajjad Khokhar, has been convicted under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and sentenced to death.

Khokhar will be hanged by the neck until death.

Additionally, if he fails to pay the fine, he will serve imprisonment instead.

