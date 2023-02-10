Aman-23: Pak Navy-hosted maritime exercise gets underway

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy’s eighth multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 has begun in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The five-day exercise involves the participation of over 50 countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine teams and observers.

At the start of the ceremony flags of the participants, and countries were hoisted.

The exercise is divided into two phases: harbour and sea. Harbour phase involves activities such as seminars, operational discussions, professional demonstrations, international get togethers and pre-sail planning of evolutions at sea.

The navy has been conducting the Aman exercise every two years since its beginning in 2007.

It is aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability as well as identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

Meanwhile, the first-ever Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference also kicks off at the Expo Centre in Karachi today.

