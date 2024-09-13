Andrew Flintoff’s ‘Field of Dreams’ teen star dies in car crash

Umar Mahmood, a teen who starred in former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff’s “Field of Dreams” has died in a car crash.

The 18-year-old suffered critical injuries after his Audi A3 Sport car left the road and hit trees along Chain Caul Way, Preston on September 10, according to The Sun.

Rescue and medical workers arrived at the scene to rush Mahmood and 16-year-old Adam Bodi, who was in the back seat, to the nearby hospital.

However, the 18-year-old teen died on the way to the hospital after the car crash while Bodi succumbed to his injuries days later in the hospital.

A Lancashire Police official said that the boys suffered critical injuries after their vehicle collided with the trees along the road.

“Two young people have died, and I wish to extend my sympathy to their families, loved ones and friends. We are investigating how the collision happened, and we continue to ask for anyone who witnessed it to contact us,” the official added.

Following his tragic death, Umar’s school paid tribute to its pupil, who also appeared in Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff’s ‘Field of Dreams.’

In the statement, the school said: “We are again saddened as a school to hear the news that Umar Mahmood, who was in the same accident as Adam, and who left Priory 2 years ago, has also passed away.”

“Umar was a bright, studious and well-loved member of our school community. He had a passion for Geography as well as his cricket, playing for Priory’s school team and appearing in the BBC One documentary ‘Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams’,” it added.

The BBC show ‘Field of Dreams’ followed Flintoff on a mission to create a cricket team with a group of promising teens.

The 46-year-old former England cricketer returned to his hometown of Preston with an aim to inspire a new generation to play cricket.