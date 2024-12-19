Android 16 to enable users take better low light photos

Google is reportedly developing a new feature for Android 16 that will enable users of Instagram, Snapchat, and other apps to take high-quality pictures and videos in low light.

The next-generation Android operating system will have a new APU that will let social networking apps to automatically recognise when the device is in low light conditions and switch to Night Mode, according to a blog post by Android Developers.

By doing this, the camera setup will be optimised to produce a clearer, brighter image with fewer noise.

A comparable function is currently available on Instagram for a few devices, such as the Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The moon icon automatically shows on the screen to alert users to the need to switch to Night Mode when the program detects low light levels in the surrounding area.

To make it simpler for social media users to shoot high-quality pictures in low light without having to manually alter the camera settings, Android 16 is now anticipated to bring this capability to more devices and apps.

Read more: THIS YouTube feature can automatically dub videos in other languages

To be more precise, the new feature will be a component of Android’s Camera Extension framework, which guarantees that the application may fully utilize the distinct camera features of each device, such as Face Retouching and Portrait Bokeh.

With the release of Android 16, the users will be able to take some stunning low-light photos. It is anticipated to arrive early this year, even though Google has not provided a particular release date. Google is reportedly planning to release Android 16 in June 2025.

In addition, Android 16 will have new capabilities that will enable users to better control their notifications.

Google is reportedly also implementing notification categories and notification cool down, which would assist consumers in intelligently managing their alerts.