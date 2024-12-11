THIS YouTube feature can automatically dub videos in other languages

YouTube is reportedly enhancing its AI-driven auto-dubbing feature specifically for content focused on knowledge and information.

This advancement will enable creators to connect with a broader audience by eliminating language barriers. The platform utilizes Google’s proprietary AI technology, known as Aloud, to provide dubbed videos in various languages. Below is essential information regarding this new feature.

Availability of YouTube’s Auto Dubbing Feature

The newly introduced feature is available to thousands of YouTubers who produce informative or educational content and are members of the YouTube Partner Program. YouTubers who create content in English will have their videos automatically dubbed into French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Additionally, English dubbing is available for videos created in these languages. Viewers can select the original audio track after noticing the auto-dubbed label through a track selector.

Utilization of the Feature

Utilizing this feature does not necessitate any additional effort from YouTubers. The platform will automatically detect the language and translate the video into one of the supported languages upon upload.

Creators can view these videos in the Languages section of YouTube Studio. However, they retain control over the dubbing process and can choose to remove any dubs they find unsatisfactory from the list.

The company acknowledges that, as this is a relatively new feature, there may be occasions when the translation does not align with the original speaker’s tone or fails to meet expectations for dubbed videos. Users are encouraged to provide feedback to facilitate improvements to the feature.