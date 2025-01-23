Short Film Anuja nominated for Oscars 2025

Anuja, a short film centered on a talented nine-year-old girl, supported by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at Oscars 2025.

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday with Anuja being nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action) category.

The Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit organisation established by Mira Nair’s family to assist working and homeless children, collaborated in the production of the short film Anuja.

The short film directed by Adam J Graves centers on a talented nine-year-old girl who, together with her sister Palak, encounters a transformative chance that challenges their relationship and reflects the challenges faced by females throughout the world.

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling, as well as two-time Academy Award winner Guneet Monga, supported the movie. According to Netflix, Anuja will soon be accessible on the service.

Notably, during the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, Guneet Monga received an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers.

I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, A Lien, The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, The Masterpiece, An Orang from Jaffa, Paris 70, Room Taken, Clodagh, The Compatriot, Crust, Dovecote, Edge of Space, and The Ice Cream Man were among the other films that made the short list.