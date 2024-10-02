Ariana Grande speaks up on her cosmetic procedures in lie-detector test

Amid the reports of a fox eye lift, pop icon Ariana Grande gets honest about all her cosmetic procedures during a lie-detector test.

In a new video with Vanity Fair, this month’s cover stars and ‘Wicked’ co-actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took a lie-detector test, when the former spilt all about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone or is planning to in future.

The pop icon was asked by her co-star if she has ever gotten any work done on her face or physical appearance to feel more popular when she expressed her enthusiasm for letting her fans know the truth.

Grande confirmed that she has not done any nose job, chin implant or breast augmentation, nor any face-lift, however, is definitely ‘open’ to getting a face-lift. The singer shared that she has received several Botox and fillers on her face but stopped getting them four years ago.

When asked about the rumoured fox eye lift, she replied, “No but I have heard from people who thought I did and I said ‘Thank you’.”

Grande also took a moment to address the rumour mills saying, “This is the best day of my life. Take that you YouTube people… Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?”

Meanwhile, director Jon M. Chu’s fantasy musical ‘Wicked’ is scheduled for release next month. Apart from Grande and Erivo, the title also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bronwyn James and Peter Dinklage.