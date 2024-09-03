Arjun Kapoor trolled after movie debuts on YouTube

Fans trolled the makers of “The Lady Killer,” starring Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, after it was released on YouTube.

Released in theatres in 2023, the movie proved a box office bomb as moviegoers showed no interest in watching the movie.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the crime thriller ended up as one of the biggest box office disasters in the Bollywood film industry.

Reports said that ‘The Lady Killer’ was initially planned for streaming on Netflix, however, the deal seems to have fallen through as the makers quietly released it on YouTube.

Following the movie’s YouTube debut on September 2, fans flooded the comments section to troll the makers for streaming the movie on a free platform.

Reacting to the YouTube debut of the movie, one user wrote, “Theatre me nhi chli toh youtube pe free me de diya, gajab bejjati (Did not perform in theatres, so it was uploaded to YouTube for free. What an insult).”

Another wrote, “The film broke the record of Dhaakad, to become the most disastrous post pandemic bollywood film ever.”

A user, in a sarcastic way, called the movie a ‘hidden gem’ and asked the makers to keep it hidden.

“Hidden gem movie . . . Please keep it hidden,” the user wrote.

A fan pinned: “The movie was such a masterpiece that no OTT platform could not buy its content.”

A YouTube user suggested others not waste their time watching the movie. “Don’t waste your time to watch . Very boring…”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again” led by Ajay Devgn. He will appear in an antagonist’s role.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Netflix’s “Bhakshak,” backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.