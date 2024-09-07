At 69, Kamal Haasan pursues AI studies in US

Veteran actor turned politician Kamal Haasan is a true example of lifelong learning, as he reportedly enrolled himself in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) course in the U.S., at the age of 69.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As per a report from an India-based English publication, seasoned actor-director Kamal Haasan is keeping up with the advanced technology and has headed to the U.S., in order to study Artificial Intelligence at a top institute.

Reportedly, Haasan embarked on this new beginning over the past weekend.

According to the details, he has enrolled himself in a 90-day AI course, however, the veteran is expected to attend the classes only for 45 days, before returning to India for his professional commitments.

“I have a deep interest in new technology, and you can often see my films experimenting with the latest technological developments,” he reportedly told the publication earlier. “Cinema is my life. All my earnings have gone back into my films by various means. I’m not merely an actor, but a producer too, and I reinvest everything I earn from movies into the industry.”

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ beats Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-led pan-Indian title ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ as well as his Tamil-language vigilante actioner ‘Indian 2’.

Next, he has ‘Indian 3’ and ‘Thug Life’ in the pipeline for next year.