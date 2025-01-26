“Attack on Titan: The Last Attack” movie release date announced

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack movie is set to bring the anime’s final two episodes together in an exciting 145-minute feature film.

According to Games Radar, The Attack on Titan movie will first be released in North America on February 10, followed by a limited release in the UK on February 26 and 27.

Fans in other countries like France, Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Brazil will also get a chance to watch it on the big screen.

This theatrical release follows the success of other anime films like Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and The First Slam Dunk, which have captivated global audiences.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack brings viewers back to where episode 87, “The Dawn of Humanity,” left off. The story follows a team of allies and former foes including Mikasa, Levi, Armin, and Annie as they try to stop Eren’s catastrophic plan called “The Rumbling.”

Eren, using his Founding Titan powers, commands an army of Colossal Titans to destroy the outside world, aiming to end all cycles of violence and protect Paradis Island.

Director Yuichiro Hayashi revealed that the Attack on Titan movie was originally envisioned as a single cinematic experience, making its theatrical release a dream come true.

In addition to better sound and polished animations, fans will enjoy a bonus post-credits scene. This scene is an adaptation of the School Castes manga, showing Eren, Mikasa, and Armin in a lighthearted high school setting, offering a playful conclusion after the intense action.

For now, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will only be available in cinemas, but there’s hope it might arrive on Crunchyroll or other streaming platforms within the year.