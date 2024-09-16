web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Attendance monitoring system for teachers launched

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Punjab government has launched a new attendance monitoring system designed to enhance accountability among teachers and improve the overall quality of education.

This innovative initiative utilises digital technology to track teacher attendance in real-time, providing administrators with instant access to attendance records.

The system is part of the government’s comprehensive strategy to address concerns over teacher absenteeism and ensure educators are actively engaged in their roles.

Key features of the attendance monitoring system include:

– Real-time attendance tracking
– Digital attendance records
– Enhanced administrative oversight
– Improved accountability among teachers

The initiative is set to be rolled out across various districts in Punjab, with further enhancements planned based on initial feedback and performance.

According to officials, the digital attendance monitoring system will help identify and address issues related to teacher absenteeism, ensuring that educators are held accountable for their attendance and performance.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.