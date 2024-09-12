Awais Leghari causes panic attending NA with ‘Covid symptoms’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Awais Leghari on Thursday caused panic in the National Assembly session, saying he was feeling symptoms of Covid-19 in him, ARY News reported.

“I am unwell, feeling symptoms of Covid, but didn’t test yet,” Leghari announced at the floor of the lower house.

“Are you scaring us that you have contracted Covid,” deputy speaker asked the minister.

“I have come to the Parliament out of respect to the house to answer all questions,” energy minister further said. “Will you shake hands with the opposition members,” speaker asked. “I cordially want to hug the leader of opposition,” the minister replied.

Awais Leghari left the house after the members insisted him to leave.

The energy minister has been in much attention of media over the issue of controversial capacity charges to the IPPs being the government’s point man for energy sector reforms.

He earlier said that the government has initiated talks with Chinese companies over the matter. “We will try to reduce power tariffs after keeping in view all concerned matters,” he said.

Talking to media the energy minister said that the government has forwarded its reform plans and energy vision to the National Energy Administration of China.

Awais Leghari said that an important aspect of these talks involved the re-profiling of debt amounting to $8.5 to $9 billion, which is expected to reduce electricity prices and increase demand for electricity.