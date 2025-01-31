You won’t believe Azaad’s disastrous box office collection

The Bollywood period drama Azaad, starring Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, has ended its theatrical run with disappointing results.

Despite receiving decent reviews, the film failed to gain significant traction at the box office. Azaad’s box office collection was so poor that it couldn’t even cross the INR100 million mark in India, making it a massive disappointment for all involved.

Released on January 17, Azaad was directed by Abhishek Kapoor, a filmmaker known for his critically acclaimed work. The film opened with a fair start, earning INR15 million on its opening day, and reaching INR47.5 million by the end of its opening weekend.

However, the excitement quickly fizzled out, and Azaad’s box office collection began to plummet during its first week.

By the end of its first week, Azaad had earned just INR70.6 million, and its performance only worsened in the second week, adding a meager INR5.3 million to its total.

In total, the film earned only INR76.1 million in its two-week theatrical run, a far cry from its production budget of INR800 million.

With a massive loss of INR723.9 million, Azaad box office collection failed to recover 90percent of its budget, resulting in a disastrous financial outcome.

The film’s lackluster performance was further overshadowed by the success of Sky Force and Deva, which dominated the screens and audiences.

Even Ajay Devgn’s extended cameo couldn’t save Azaad, and the movie saw its theatrical journey come to a disappointing end.

Internationally, movie’s performance was equally underwhelming, grossing just INR16 million, bringing its worldwide Azaad box office collection to INR105.7 million.

Despite the talents of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the film failed to make an impact, resulting in a massive loss for everyone involved.

With its disastrous run both domestically and internationally, Azaad has now officially been labeled a flop.