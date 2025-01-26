Aman Devgan, Rasha Thadani’s “Azaad” struggles to impress audiences

Aman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s Bollywood debut, “Azaad,” may have wowed critics with their acting, but it’s struggling to find an audience. After a promising start, the movie’s daily earnings have been slowly shrinking.

On its 9th day, Azaad saw a slight improvement in its earnings. The movie collected INR1.4 million, which is a 27 percent increase compared to its 8th-day collection of INR1.1 million.

This brings the total net collection of Azaad in India to INR73.1 million. Despite this small growth, the film’s overall performance remains underwhelming.

Since its 4th day, Azaad has failed to cross INR10 million in daily collections, a worrying sign for the Aman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer.

Read More: The internet can’t get enough of Rasha Thadani’s latest video

With the film yet to cross the INR80 million mark, reaching INR100 million seems almost impossible given its current pace.

The disappointing numbers indicate that Azaad has turned out to be a box office disaster.

Fans of Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgan may have appreciated their efforts, but the movie’s lacklustre storyline and weak audience response have sealed its fate.

As of now, there seems to be little hope for Azaad to recover from this setback.

Prior to the release of movie, a behind-the-scenes video had surfaced, offering a fascinating glimpse into Rasha’s dedication and determination.

The video shows Rasha diligently studying for her 12th board exams amidst the hustle and bustle of the film set. Despite the demanding schedule of a movie shoot, Rasha prioritised her education, showcasing her impressive ability to balance her academic pursuits with her burgeoning acting career.

Speaking about her debut, Rasha shared her excitement, stating, “Azaad is very special to me as it’s my first project. I can’t be more grateful to Abhishek sir for giving me this opportunity and believing in me. This has been a beautiful and incredibly special journey altogether. I am really excited for the audience to see this!”