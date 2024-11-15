Law Minister assures full support to CCP on pending cases

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazir Tarar visited the office of the Competition Commission of Pakitan (CCP) and updated on its performance, ARY News reported.

Chairman of the Competition Commission, Dr. Kabir Sidhu, informed the federal minister about the cases that are presently being heard.

The Federal Law Minister pledged support for the prompt resolution of cases that are currently delayed in the courts.

Additionally, the Federal Law Minister assured that judges would be appointed to the Competition Commission in the near future.

During this year, in a move to tackle fraudulent housing schemes in Punjab, the state government has pledged its support to the CCP.

This significant decision was reached during a crucial meeting presided over by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in Punjab.

With reports of deceitful housing projects surfacing across the region,

The CCP is expected to intensify its investigation related to the fraudulent schemes in Punjab.

Last year, the NAB Rawalpindi chapter recovered Rs 600 million from the Housing administration and distributed it among the fraud victims.

According to the details, NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs 600 million, and after scrutiny, the checks were distributed among the housing society fraud victims.

The NAB Rawalpindi spokesperson stated that the housing society management filed an application related to a plea bargain with NAB, adding that the society management is allegedly advertising the project on print and electronic media without having the NOC of the project from the relevant department.