Bad news for health card holders in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Lahore’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital has stopped providing free medicines to the patients receiving treatment using health card, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Due to hospital’s administrative incompetence, the health card offices have been closed in the hospital while the State Life Insurance Company informed the head of Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The State Life Insurance company spokesperson stated that patients must now purchase medicines and medical equipment from private pharmacies, as the hospital administration is not facilitating the patients.

Despite the health card’s goal of offering free treatment, the hospital is continued to claim bills from the patients which leads to close the health card facilities in the hospital.

On the other hand, the hospital administration cited a shortage of funds, leading to a lack of medicines and the need to settle payments with contractors.

In response, Punjab Health Company announced it will no longer collaborate with the federal hospital, condemning the financial burden on health card holders.