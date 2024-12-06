‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ row takes another turn

The dispute between the director and producers of the Bollywood film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has taken another turn as a court directed to file a complaint against filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

The feud began after Zafar filed a complaint against producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, for non-payment of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ direction fees.

In his complaint with the Directors’ Association, Ali Abbas Zafar accused Pooja Entertainment of non-payment of his dues, for helming the Bollywood film, starring actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

In his complaint, Zafar said that he did not receive INR7.3 crores from the producers of the film and requested the body to intervene in the matter.

The film’s producer in return filed a complaint against Zafar and his team for fraud, forgery, criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriating of funds.

Now, a Mumbai Court directed the Bandra police to file a first information report (FIR) against Ali Abbas Zafar and his partners.

Police were directed to file an FIR against the Bollywood filmmaker, co-producer Himanshu Mehra and others for conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation.

In its order, the court maintained that the Bhagnanis have accused Ali Abbas Zafar of not being transparent about the production costs, and sidelining representatives sent to oversee the expenses.

It is worth noting here that the star-studded ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha, was made over a massive budget of INR350 crores.

However, the Eid-ul-Fitr release opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and failed to perform well at the Box Office as well.