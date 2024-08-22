Bahrain work visa protector latest fee in PKR from August 2024

KARACHI: Pakistani citizens planning to work in Bahrain are legally required to obtain visa protection from the concerned department to ensure legal protection in the host country.

Visa protection provides several key benefits to holders, including complete legal protection and entitlement to full assistance from Pakistan’s mission in Bahrain.

Legal assistance can be sought from the Community Welfare Attaché at the Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, visa holders are provided with life insurance coverage of up to Rs1 million.

Protector Fee in Pakistan for Bahrain Work Visa

Each Pakistani worker traveling to Bahrain must pay the following fees:

Life Insurance Fee: Rs2,500 (covers life risk for up to Rs1 million for five years)

OPF Welfare Fund Fee: Rs2,000

Registration Fee: Rs2,500

OEC Fee: Rs200

Total Fee: Rs7,200

Securing visa protection ensures that Pakistani workers in Bahrain are fully covered and can receive necessary assistance during their stay.