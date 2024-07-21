Ban on PTI is solely PML-N’s decision: PPP leader

WAZIRABAD: Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan stated that the decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was made solely by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership without consulting the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Sardar Salim expressed that the PPP will address this issue in its party meeting and Central Executive Committee (CEC).

He added that, in his opinion, PTI should be considered in two parts: those involved in the May 9 incidents should be punished, but action against those patriotic to the country is inappropriate.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal information minister Ata Tarar has announced that the government has decided to ban PTI.

Addressing an explosive presser, Ata Tarar said Article 17 of the constitution empowers the federal government to ban a political party.

He said there is credible evidence to support a ban on the PTI and cited the party’s involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 incident, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cipher episode, and the resolution passed in the United States.

Attaullah Tarar stated that a reference would also be filed against former President Arif Alvi, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating the Constitution when the assemblies were dissolved following the no-confidence motion against the PTI government. He said the reference will be forwarded to the Supreme Court after approval by the federal cabinet.

The minister said certain lobbies are sitting abroad that promote an anti-Pakistan agenda, support separatist movements, and conspire against the country’s security and institutions. He mentioned the government has decided to take strict legal action against them, which may involve blocking their passports and identity cards.