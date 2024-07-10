Barrister Gohar calls phone tapping ‘unconstitutional’

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has asserted that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the privacy of all citizens, terming the government’s decision to authorise Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to tap phones ‘unconstitutional’, ARY News reported.

Speaking to international media, Barrister Gohar said that such a ‘blanket notification’ violates the constitution, adding that only the people involved in criminal activities could be subjected to such surveillance.

When asked about PTI founder Imran Khan’s own support to phone tapping while he was in power, he said: “Whatever it is, it should be according to the constitution.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said he supported the government’s decision to authorise Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept phone calls.

He emphasised that it was essential “under the current circumstances” as the country strives to eradicate militant violence.

“In matters of national security, this measure becomes necessary and should be supported by everyone,” the minister, adding: “At the very least, during the ongoing war against terrorism, this action is essential.”

He dismissed criticism from the opposition, saying the PTI members should recall Khan’s statements over the issue who justified phone tapping during his own stint in power.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said the government had authorised the ISI to tap phone calls and messages “in the interest of national security.”

This authorisation was given to the ISI under Section 54 of the Pakistan Telecommunication Act.