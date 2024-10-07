Benazir Taleemi Wazaif 2024: Stipend amount increased for students

LAHORE: In a move to provide financial assistance for school-going children, the government has announced an increase in the Benazir Educational Stipends (Benazir Taleemi Wazaif).

The revised stipend amounts will take effect from January 2025 and are expected to benefit over six million students nationwide.

The stipends will be distributed to the mothers of students from nursery to grade twelve, with parents needing to register with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to qualify for these financial benefits.

Benazir Taleemi Wazaif 2024

The increase in stipends is aimed at encouraging families to prioritize education while easing the financial burden of schooling.

Families enrolled in the BISP can apply for educational scholarships for their children, receiving quarterly installments with additional support for their education.

The registration process has been simplified with the launch of the BISP Resource Education App.

To ensure eligibility, parents must verify that the mother’s ID card number is correctly listed on their children’s B-Forms to avoid payment issues.

If children change schools, parents should obtain a new endowment slip to continue receiving support.