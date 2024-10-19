Bilawal Bhutto named PPP parliamentary leader in NA

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as a parliamentary leader of PPP and PPP-Parliamentarians in the National Assembly.

The name of Bilawal for the joint parliamentary leader was proposed by Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and seconded by all members.

The decision was taken during the parliamentarian party meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The meeting came amid the 26th conditional amendment saga, where the ruling coalition is making every effort to build consensus among all political parties including the opposition on the constitutional package.

Bilawal told meeting participants, “This will be the last weekend you’ll have to spend on the constitutional package,” adding that “a consensus was reached on the constitutional amendment between the PPP, the JUI-F, and the PML-N”.