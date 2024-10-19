web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 19, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Bilawal Bhutto named PPP parliamentary leader in NA

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as a parliamentary leader of PPP and PPP-Parliamentarians in the National Assembly.

The name of Bilawal for the joint parliamentary leader was proposed by Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and seconded by all members.

The decision was taken during the parliamentarian party meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The meeting came amid the 26th conditional amendment saga, where the ruling coalition is making every effort to build consensus among all political parties including the opposition on the constitutional package.

Bilawal told meeting participants, “This will be the last weekend you’ll have to spend on the constitutional package,” adding that “a consensus was reached on the constitutional amendment between the PPP, the JUI-F, and the PML-N”.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.