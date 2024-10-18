web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 18, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

BISP Kafaalat: Quarterly assistance amount increased

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Rubina Khalid announced an increase in Kafalat quarterly installment for its around 9.3 million beneficiaries.

During her visit to Benazir Nashonuma Center at Sindh Government Hospital PIB Colony in Karachi, Rubina Khalid said that the cash Kafalat assistance amount will be increased by Rs 3000.

Currently, around 9.3 million households enrolled in the BISP are receiving Rs 10,500 per quarter and after the announcement, the amount will be extended to Rs13,500

Khalid said that 9.3 million families are currently registered with the BISP and this number is expected to reach 10 million by next year.

Earlier, the BISP expanded the bank facilities for households enrolled in the programme for withdrawing  quarterly installments of Rs. 10,500.

In order to distribute payments to its 9.3 million eligible households , the BISP inked agreements with six more banks, as it was previously relying solely on the services of two banks

List of banks to withdraw BISP kafaalat installments

Beneficiaries of the BISP are served by six banks and 15 clusters. The installment of Rs. 10,500 per quarter can be withdrawn by registered BISP beneficiaries from ATMs operated by Bank Al Falah, Bank of Punjab, Mobilink Microfinance, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Habib Bank Limited, and HBL Microfinance nationwide.

The recipients can take out the quarterly installment from any ATM in Pakistan that belongs to the approved banks.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.