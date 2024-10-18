BISP Kafaalat: Quarterly assistance amount increased

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Rubina Khalid announced an increase in Kafalat quarterly installment for its around 9.3 million beneficiaries.

During her visit to Benazir Nashonuma Center at Sindh Government Hospital PIB Colony in Karachi, Rubina Khalid said that the cash Kafalat assistance amount will be increased by Rs 3000.

Currently, around 9.3 million households enrolled in the BISP are receiving Rs 10,500 per quarter and after the announcement, the amount will be extended to Rs13,500

Khalid said that 9.3 million families are currently registered with the BISP and this number is expected to reach 10 million by next year.

Earlier, the BISP expanded the bank facilities for households enrolled in the programme for withdrawing quarterly installments of Rs. 10,500.

In order to distribute payments to its 9.3 million eligible households , the BISP inked agreements with six more banks, as it was previously relying solely on the services of two banks

List of banks to withdraw BISP kafaalat installments

Beneficiaries of the BISP are served by six banks and 15 clusters. The installment of Rs. 10,500 per quarter can be withdrawn by registered BISP beneficiaries from ATMs operated by Bank Al Falah, Bank of Punjab, Mobilink Microfinance, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Habib Bank Limited, and HBL Microfinance nationwide.

The recipients can take out the quarterly installment from any ATM in Pakistan that belongs to the approved banks.